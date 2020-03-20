Financial Architects Inc Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Novartis by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Novartis by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,350,000 after purchasing an additional 956,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,027 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,036,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,398,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,534,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

NVS opened at $75.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.31.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

