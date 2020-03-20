Financial Architects Inc Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,111.67 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $764.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,384.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,323.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 53.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

