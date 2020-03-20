Financial Architects Inc Cuts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Financial Architects Inc cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,476,000 after buying an additional 57,394 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $44,487,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $20,111,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $17,031,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

NYSE:PG opened at $110.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $99.09 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.