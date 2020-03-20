Financial Architects Inc Buys 68 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,490,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,329,842,000 after purchasing an additional 62,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,793,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,398,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,883,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,705 shares during the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,581.81.

GOOG opened at $1,115.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,386.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,323.96. The stock has a market cap of $753.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 53.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total transaction of $42,929.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total transaction of $74,280.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.