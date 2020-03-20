Financial Architects Inc Buys 48,204 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 28,025.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,204 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $110.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.98. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

