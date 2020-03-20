Financial Architects Inc Buys 27,810 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,810 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $13,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $50.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.83. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.