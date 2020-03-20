Financial Architects Inc Buys 2,328 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $864,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,114,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 315,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter.

VBR opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.64 and its 200-day moving average is $130.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

