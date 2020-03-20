Financial Architects Inc Buys 1,812 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDX opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $43.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.