Financial Architects Inc Acquires 318 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $227.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.10. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $211.55 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.63.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.