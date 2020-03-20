Financial Architects Inc Acquires 2,409 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 25,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $41.13 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.55.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

