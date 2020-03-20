Financial Architects Inc Acquires 13,849 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $18.54 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70.

