Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,855 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.41.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $105.23 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.15 and its 200-day moving average is $137.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.