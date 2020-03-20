Fidelity European Values plc (LON:FEV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.88

Fidelity European Values plc (LON:FEV) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.88 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Fidelity European Values’s previous dividend of $2.59. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of FEV opened at GBX 202 ($2.66) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 247.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 250.68. Fidelity European Values has a 52 week low of GBX 2.61 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 284.46 ($3.74). The stock has a market cap of $781.79 million and a P/E ratio of 7.24.
Fidelity European Values Company Profile
