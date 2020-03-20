Fidelity European Values plc (LON:FEV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.88

Fidelity European Values plc (LON:FEV) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.88 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Fidelity European Values’s previous dividend of $2.59. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FEV opened at GBX 202 ($2.66) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 247.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 250.68. Fidelity European Values has a 52 week low of GBX 2.61 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 284.46 ($3.74). The stock has a market cap of $781.79 million and a P/E ratio of 7.24.

Get Fidelity European Values alerts:

Fidelity European Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity European Values plc is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.