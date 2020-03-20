FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,770 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $87,573,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2,287.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,805 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $73,966,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 388,116 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.72.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $111.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.52.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

