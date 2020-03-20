FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FAST RETAILING/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

FRCOY stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. FAST RETAILING/ADR has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $66.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71.

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, and Global Brands segments. It plans, manufactures, and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

