Fanhua Inc (FANH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Fanhua has a dividend payout ratio of 81.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

FANH opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.47. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FANH shares. ValuEngine cut Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

