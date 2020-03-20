Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Facebook in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.22 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.95.

FB opened at $153.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.62 and a 200 day moving average of $196.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,970 shares of company stock valued at $17,377,152 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

