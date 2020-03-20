Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,497,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,207,080,000 after buying an additional 550,928 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,466,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,379,717,000 after buying an additional 492,810 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,062,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,886,241,000 after buying an additional 725,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $153.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,970 shares of company stock worth $17,377,152 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.