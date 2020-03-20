Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Downgraded by Stephens

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XOG. BidaskClub downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.98.

NASDAQ XOG opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $98,000.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

