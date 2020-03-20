Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,928 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.18% of Extra Space Storage worth $24,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after acquiring an additional 29,062 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,332,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.14.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $5,503,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,418.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,156 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,452 over the last three months. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.81. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $80.60 and a one year high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

