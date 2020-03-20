EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 624,641 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 1,423.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $50.21 on Friday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.36.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

In related news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $84,363.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,343.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,731 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,531. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

