Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.42

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 7821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $346.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.64 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $29,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,916 shares of company stock worth $792,070. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6,654.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 780,157 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4,167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 496,227 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,409,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after buying an additional 488,835 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after buying an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

