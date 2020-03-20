Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.42

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 7821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62.
In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $29,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,916 shares of company stock worth $792,070. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6,654.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 780,157 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4,167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 496,227 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,409,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after buying an additional 488,835 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after buying an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.
About Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
