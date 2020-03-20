Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Downgraded by TheStreet

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $346.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $29,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,916 shares of company stock valued at $792,070. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,580,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,595 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,475,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after acquiring an additional 250,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,409,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after acquiring an additional 488,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 44,801 shares in the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

