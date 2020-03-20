EverGreenCoin (EGC) Price Up 14.7% Over Last Week

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. EverGreenCoin has a total market cap of $171,751.83 and approximately $5.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.01029205 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035139 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 92.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00021984 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00188357 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00083897 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EverGreenCoin (EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,232,207 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

