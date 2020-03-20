Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Earning Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) has trended negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a daily sentiment score of -2.90 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ESCC opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of -1.70. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Company Profile

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

