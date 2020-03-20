Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Earning Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) has trended negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a daily sentiment score of -2.90 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
Shares of ESCC opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of -1.70. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Evans & Sutherland Computer Company Profile
