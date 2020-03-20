Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Price Down 7.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $34.20 and last traded at $39.12, approximately 4,599,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,235,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

Specifically, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $346,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,996,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,665 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer raised Etsy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.99.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Etsy by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Etsy by 384.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.