Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Raised to “Buy” at Pi Financial

Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has C$16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$19.25.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.72.

ERO stock opened at C$9.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.84. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$8.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $931.60 million and a PE ratio of 9.80.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

