Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERO has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$19.25 target price on Ero Copper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.72.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$9.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.84. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$8.40 and a twelve month high of C$25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $931.60 million and a P/E ratio of 9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

