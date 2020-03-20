Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$19.25 price target on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.72.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of ERO opened at C$9.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $931.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$8.40 and a 12 month high of C$25.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.84.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.