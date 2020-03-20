Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg forecasts that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01).

Several other analysts also recently commented on VRCA. ValuEngine raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

VRCA opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $222.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 3.72. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $18.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.