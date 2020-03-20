Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Clipper Realty Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Clipper Realty in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of CLPR opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $132.90 million, a PE ratio of -57.64 and a beta of -0.03. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $13.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 725.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

