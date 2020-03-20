Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Amphenol Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Amphenol in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

APH opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 136,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,923,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $316,360,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

