Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for INmune Bio Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for INmune Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for INmune Bio’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of INMB opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.09 and a quick ratio of 11.09. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03.

In other INmune Bio news, major shareholder Linda F. Powers sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $1,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

