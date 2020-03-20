Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

AHT stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $354.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.52 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 7.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 67,957 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 155,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

