Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 80291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In other Equitable news, Director Daniel G. Kaye purchased 3,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramon De Oliveira purchased 12,890 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $198,248.20. Insiders purchased 56,975 shares of company stock valued at $842,581 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Equitable by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,339,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,677,000 after buying an additional 861,083 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Equitable by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 451,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 354,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

