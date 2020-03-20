Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 5.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) dropped 5.6% during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $29.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enterprise Products Partners traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $12.27, approximately 29,175,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 9,959,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 208,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,035,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,113,700 shares of company stock valued at $26,612,360 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.