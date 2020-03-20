Entercom Communications Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Entercom Communications in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Entercom Communications’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

ETM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Shares of ETM stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Entercom Communications has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $216.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $414.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 233,206 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 519,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 439,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcclain Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,243,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David J. Field purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 969,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Field acquired 99,286 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $270,057.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,127.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 364,581 shares of company stock worth $1,024,293. 14.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

