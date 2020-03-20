Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Cut to “Speculative Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.90 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$5.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.60 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a C$4.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.64.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.57. The company has a market cap of $50.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$6.45.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 45,300 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.41 per share, with a total value of C$109,173.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,097,765.22. Insiders bought a total of 110,831 shares of company stock worth $172,168 over the last ninety days.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

