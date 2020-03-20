ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €8.05 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.05 ($9.36) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.29 ($14.29).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI stock opened at €6.85 ($7.97) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.23. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98. ENI has a 12-month low of €8.22 ($9.56) and a 12-month high of €16.02 ($18.63).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.