Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enerplus traded as low as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.98, with a volume of 1484372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enerplus from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Enerplus from C$11.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total value of C$1,263,897.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at C$190,389.50. Also, Director Elliott Pew acquired 11,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,403.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,718.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.02.

The company also recently declared a mar 20 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -10.69%.

About Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

