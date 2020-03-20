Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 115.79% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. Energy Focus updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

EFOI opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

