Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.83

Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 142442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Enel Americas alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENIA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enel Americas by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enel Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.