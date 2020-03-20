Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.83

Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 142442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62.
About Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA)
Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.
Further Reading: Front-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.