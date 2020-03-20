Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given “Buy” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$53.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.53.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$36.02 on Monday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$33.06 and a 52-week high of C$57.32. The stock has a market cap of $86.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$51.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.78.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total value of C$1,577,081.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,394,155.91.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

