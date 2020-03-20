Empresaria Group plc (EMR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20 on May 29th

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Empresaria Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON EMR opened at GBX 31.49 ($0.41) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.97. Empresaria Group has a one year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 76 ($1.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84.

In related news, insider Tim Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £3,400 ($4,472.51).

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent, temporary, and offshore recruitment services, as well as training services. The company serves customers in various sectors, such as technical and industrial, professional services, IT, digital and design, retail, executive search, healthcare, aviation, and other services.

