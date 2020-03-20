Emis Group Plc (EMIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) per share on Monday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EMIS opened at GBX 860.34 ($11.32) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Emis Group has a 1 year low of GBX 460 ($6.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,262 ($16.60). The stock has a market cap of $515.36 million and a P/E ratio of 23.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,090.93.

In related news, insider Andy Thorburn bought 2,000 shares of Emis Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.87) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,731.65). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,028 shares of company stock worth $1,529,065.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

