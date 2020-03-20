Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -5.00

News headlines about Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Embraer earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Embraer’s analysis:
- S&P puts negative outlook on Embraer ratings – LatinFinance (latinfinance.com)
- Embraer ‘lion’ plane lands at Oxford, Kidlington Airport – Bicester Advertiser (bicesteradvertiser.net)
- Yaborã Indústria Aeronáutica SA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Embraer SA, Announces its Intention to Voluntarily Delist its 2022 Notes, 2025 Notes and 2027 Notes from the New York Stock Exchange and to Deregister with the US Securities and Exchange Commission – PRNewswire (prnewswire.com)
- Embraer ‘lion’ plane lands at Oxford, Kidlington Airport – Oxford Mail (oxfordmail.co.uk)
- Yaborã Indústria Aeronáutica S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Embraer S.A., Announces its Intention to Voluntarily Delist its 2022 Notes, 2025 Notes and 2027 Notes from the New York Stock Exchange and to Deregister with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission – Yahoo Finance (finance.yahoo.com)
Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Embraer has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26.
About Embraer
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.
