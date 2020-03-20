Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -5.00

News headlines about Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Embraer earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Embraer has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

