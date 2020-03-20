Ellington Management Group LLC Takes Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,798.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $399,812.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.33). Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

RUSHA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

