Ellington Management Group LLC Takes $604,000 Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AON by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,437,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,356,000 after acquiring an additional 342,904 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of AON by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 551,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,885,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 379,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,028,000 after purchasing an additional 102,366 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $19,465,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 108.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AON opened at $151.08 on Friday. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.38. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.90.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

