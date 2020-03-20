Ellington Management Group LLC Takes $484,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEY opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.25 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

