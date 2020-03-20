Ellington Management Group LLC Sells 36,354 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Ellington Management Group LLC decreased its position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,354 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC owned 0.12% of Cincinnati Bell worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 11.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 7.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 86.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBB opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $633.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $16.05.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.57 million. Cincinnati Bell’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra cut their target price on Cincinnati Bell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

In related news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $199,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,216.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

